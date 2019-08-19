Home

Barbara G. Roberts

Barbara G. Roberts Obituary
Barbara was born on January 23, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

After graduating high school, Barbara attended Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut where she explored and cultivated her many interests.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Ark Animal Shelter 60 Barber Lane, Cherryfield, ME 04622 or http://thearkpets.org/donate/
