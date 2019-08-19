|
Barbara was born on January 23, 1942 and passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019.
After graduating high school, Barbara attended Albertus Magnus College in New Haven, Connecticut where she explored and cultivated her many interests.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barbara's memory to the Ark Animal Shelter 60 Barber Lane, Cherryfield, ME 04622 or http://thearkpets.org/donate/ memory of Barbara Natural Green Cremation Direct Cremation of Maine 182 Waldo Avenue Belfast, ME 04915 Phone: (207) 338-1433.