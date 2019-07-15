|
Barbara was born on January 30, 1934 and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.
Barbara was a resident of Hallowell, Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from Hallowell High School in 1952 and worked for more than 30 years in the Psychology Service at the VA Center, Togus; then briefly for the Air Force at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas; and for the Internal Revenue Service in Tampa, Fla, retiring in 1989.
A Memorial service will be held at Old South Congregational Church at 135 Second St. in Hallowell on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Susan Reisert officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity or cause of your choice in memory of Barbara Martin.