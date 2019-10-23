Home

Staples Funeral Service
53 Brunswick Avenue
Gardiner, ME 04345
(207) 582-3102
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Gardiner , ME
1927 - 2019
Barbara was born on February 11, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

She was a graduate of Gardiner High School and worked as a bookkeeper and seamstress before marrying the love of her life, George Neil Colby.

Shirley was a girl scout leader, and a longtime member of the Altar Rosary Society at Christ Church. There will be a memorial service at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Gardiner at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Shirley's memory to any local food bank.
