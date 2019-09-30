|
Barbara was born on August 12, 1927 and passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.
She attended schools in Worcester and Norwood, Mass, graduating from Norwood High School on D-Day 1944.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m., Friday, October 11, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 112 Easy Street, Pittsfield. A gathering will follow the service and at 4 p.m., a joint committal for both Barbara and Sumner, along with a military honor presentation, will be held at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.
Memorial donations may be a made to Sebasticook Valley Hospital Auxiliary, 447 North Main Street, Pittsfield, Maine, 04967.