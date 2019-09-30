Home

Barbara W. Jones

Barbara W. Jones Obituary
Barbara was born on August 12, 1927 and passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019.

She attended schools in Worcester and Norwood, Mass, graduating from Norwood High School on D-Day 1944.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., with an Eastern Star Service at 7 p.m., Friday, October 11, at the Shorey-Nichols Funeral Home, 191 Hartland Avenue, Pittsfield. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 12, at the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House, 112 Easy Street, Pittsfield. A gathering will follow the service and at 4 p.m., a joint committal for both Barbara and Sumner, along with a military honor presentation, will be held at the Village Cemetery, Peltoma Avenue, Pittsfield.

Memorial donations may be a made to Sebasticook Valley Hospital Auxiliary, 447 North Main Street, Pittsfield, Maine, 04967.
