|
|
Basil was born on April 2, 1929 and passed away in September 2019.
Having lost his parents at a young age Basil and his family was proud that he returned to school to obtain his GED in 1973 the same yr his son graduated from high school.
Basil served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 and often talked about his time in Germany after the war had ended.
The family is requesting in lieu of flowers that people make a donation in his memory to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Rd, Rochester NH 03867.