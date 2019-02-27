Beatrice was born on January 8, 1930 and passed away in February 2019.



Beatrice was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.



Beatrice attended Harrington schools, and graduated valedictorian of her class in 1947.



A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith, 45 Western Avenue, Hampden, with Pastor Michael Lynn officiating. "Love you more" Read Less First Visitation Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 | 10:00am - 11:00am When Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 10:00am - 11:00am Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith 45 Western Avenue Hampden, Maine Send directions to the event directly to your phone Phone Number: Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 | 11:00am When Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 11:00am Hampden-Gilpatrick Chapel of Brookings-Smith 45 Western Avenue Hampden, Maine Send directions to the event directly to your phone Phone Number: Get directions to the event directly to your inbox We encourage you to share your most beloved memories of Beatrice here, so that the family and other loved ones can always see it. Read More Listen to Obituary