Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Bernadette M. Boisvert

Bernadette was born on August 8, 1922 and passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Bernadette was a resident of Biddeford, Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Biddeford. Donations may be made to: Visitation at the Hope Memorial Chapel from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on June 14, 2019.

If so desired, donations in memory of Bernadette may be made to the .
