Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Jordan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernard Jordan Obituary
Bernard was born on August 1, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

Bernard was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Bernard was a member of the US Army serving during Vietnam.

Friends may call from 1-2 PM, Friday, June 7 at Bowers Funeral Home, 10 Water St., Houlton, with funeral services being held at 2 PM with Reverend Ken Vandruff officiating. Interment will be at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Caribou.

In lieu of flowers donations in Bernard's name can be sent to World Indigenous Missions, PO Box 310627 New Braunfels, TX 78130.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now