|
|
Bernard was born on August 1, 1945 and passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Bernard was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Bernard was a member of the US Army serving during Vietnam.
Friends may call from 1-2 PM, Friday, June 7 at Bowers Funeral Home, 10 Water St., Houlton, with funeral services being held at 2 PM with Reverend Ken Vandruff officiating. Interment will be at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery in Caribou.
In lieu of flowers donations in Bernard's name can be sent to World Indigenous Missions, PO Box 310627 New Braunfels, TX 78130.