Brookings-Smith Clark-Piper Chapel
55 S Main St
Brewer, ME 04412
(207) 989-7970
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brookings-Smith Clark-Piper Chapel
55 S Main St
Brewer, ME 04412
Bernice Gallant Obituary
Bernice was born on May 10, 1927 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Bernice was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

First Visitation When Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm Brewer Chapel of Brookings-Smith 55 South Main Street Brewer, ME 04412 Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Additional Information Clewleyville Cemetery,Holden Address Not Available Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Service Extra Info A graveside service will be held at Clewleyville Cemetery, Holden at date to be announced in the spring. Interment Information Clewleyville Cemetery Levensellor Rd. Holden, ME Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Choose from a Family Preferred Charity or select your own.
