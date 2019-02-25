|
|
Bernice was born on May 10, 1927 and passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Bernice was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
First Visitation When Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm Brewer Chapel of Brookings-Smith 55 South Main Street Brewer, ME 04412 Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Additional Information Clewleyville Cemetery,Holden Address Not Available Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Service Extra Info A graveside service will be held at Clewleyville Cemetery, Holden at date to be announced in the spring. Interment Information Clewleyville Cemetery Levensellor Rd. Holden, ME Text Me Directions Phone Number: Email Me Directions Get directions to the event directly to your inbox Choose from a Family Preferred Charity or select your own.