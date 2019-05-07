Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Lozier Obituary
Bertha was born on December 1, 1925 and passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019.

Bertha was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11am on Saturday, April 4, 2019 at the St. Joseph Church in Soldier Pond. Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home 14 E. Main Street Fort Kent, Maine 04743 Lajoie-Daigle Funeral Home Fort Kent, Maine 04743 St. Joseph Catholic Church 7 Church Ave. Wallagrass, ME 04781 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Bertha's memorial service View & Sign.
