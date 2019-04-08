|
Betty was born on September 17, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Betty was a resident of Auburn, Maine at the time of passing.
She attended Medford, MA public schools, graduating from Medford High School in 1945.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, at the Winthrop Congregational Church UCC, 10 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, ME at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty's name to the Activities Fund at Clover Manor, 440 Minot Ave, Auburn, ME 04210.