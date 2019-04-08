Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Winthrop Congregational Church UCC
10 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Winthrop Congregational Church UCC
10 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Cameron Evans

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Cameron Evans Obituary
Betty was born on September 17, 1927 and passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.

Betty was a resident of Auburn, Maine at the time of passing.

She attended Medford, MA public schools, graduating from Medford High School in 1945.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, at the Winthrop Congregational Church UCC, 10 Bowdoin Street, Winthrop, ME at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Betty's name to the Activities Fund at Clover Manor, 440 Minot Ave, Auburn, ME 04210.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now