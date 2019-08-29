Home

LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD
107 MAIN ST
Fairfield, ME 04937-1528
(207) 453-6049
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Thorndike Congregational Church
8 Gordon Hill Road
Thorndike, ME
Interment
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
163 Mount Vernon Road
u, ME
Betty Joy Larson Terkelsen

Betty Joy Larson Terkelsen Obituary
Betty was born on January 26, 1926 and passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Betty enlisted in the Air Force in 1953, and married Conrad Terkelsen in 1954.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Thorndike Congregational Church, 8 Gordon Hill Road, Thorndike, Maine 04986. Interment at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Donations may be made to the Central Maine Meals on Wheels organization.
