Betty was born on October 11, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Main St., Van Buren. There will be no calling hours. Spring interment will be in Grand River Cemetery, Van Buren. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to: Autism Society of Maine, 72 B Main St., Winthrop, ME 04364.