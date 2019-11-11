Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church
Main St.
Van Buren, ME
Betty Paradis


1944 - 2019
Betty Paradis Obituary
Betty was born on October 11, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Main St., Van Buren. There will be no calling hours. Spring interment will be in Grand River Cemetery, Van Buren. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to: Autism Society of Maine, 72 B Main St., Winthrop, ME 04364.
