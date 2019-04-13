Home

Beverly Zwicker Obituary
Beverly was born on September 10, 1931 and passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Beverly was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Beverly was a member of the United Methodist Church in Brownville Jct. and a service with Pastor Stephen Dean will be held there on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 10:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Brownville Jct. American Legion, 67 Railroad Ave., Brownville Jct., or the Penquis Valley Athletic Department, c/o Diane Delano, 48 Penquis Drive, Milo, Maine 04463.
