|
|
Bonnie was born on May 2, 1956 and passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Bonnie was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 pm, April 27, 2019 at Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St. Mount Desert Contributions in Bonnie's memory may be made to the Make A Wish Maine, 66 Mussey Road, Scarborough, ME 04074 Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Read Less We encourage you to share your most beloved memories of Bonnie here, so that the family and other loved ones can always see it.