Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Bryan C. Buchanan Obituary
Bryan was born on May 13, 1935 and passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Bryan was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Bryan graduated from Old Town High School, Class of 1953, and the University of Maine in 1961 with a B.S. degree in Forestry.

He served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division, U.S. Army, and retired as a Game Warden Sergeant after 22 years with the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Bryan was a past Master of Olive Branch Lodge of Masons in Charleston, a past District Deputy Grand Master of the Masonic Grand Lodge of Maine, AF & AM, and was a member of the Scottish Rite Bodies of Bangor. Visiting hours will be held 6:00 - 8:00 pm, with a Masonic service said at 7:30 pm, Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft, where a funeral service will be conducted 11:00 am Tuesday, June 18, 2019. After the service burial with full military honors will take place at the Schoodic Cemetery, Medford.
