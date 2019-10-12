|
Calvin was born on February 3, 1928 and passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
He was born Feb 3, 1928 at Stinson Hospital, Bangor, Maine He studied at public schools in Prospect Harbor before attending and graduating from Higgins Classical Institute 1946.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Stephen J. Stinson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mike Stinson, 3006 Bryan Street, Alexandria, VA 22302 or the Dorcas library, P O Box 167, Prospect Harbor 04669