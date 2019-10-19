Home

Calvin Weed


1933 - 2019
Calvin Weed Obituary
Calvin was born on May 3, 1933 and passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Cal served in the US Army (1953-55).

Contributions in Cal's memory may be made to Northern Lights Maine Coast Hospital, 50 Union Street, Ellsworth or Hospice of Hancock County, 14 McKenzie Avenue, Ellsworth 04605 Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com Private Condolence Private Condolence Juanita Posted Oct 18, 2019 01:43pm At this sorrowful period in your life, please accept my sincerest condolences for the death of your loved one.
