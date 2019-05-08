Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Carlene Ruest

Carlene Ruest Obituary
Carlene was born on August 11, 1939 and passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

Carlene was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church, Van Buren. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Arrangements are a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 118 High St., Van Buren. St. Bruno-St. Remi Church 174 Main St. Van Buren, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Carlene's memorial service View & Sign.
