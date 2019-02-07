|
|
Carolyn was born on January 9, 1957 and passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Carolyn was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the St. Louis Church in Fort Kent, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to the UMFK Foundation, 23 University Drive, Fort Kent, ME 04743 ( https://www.umfk.edu/alumni/giving/ ), the Jefferson Cary Foundation, 163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736 ( https://www.carymedicalcenter.org/about-cary/jefferson-cary-foundation/giving/ ), or a special .