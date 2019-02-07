Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Louis Church
Fort Kent, ME
Carolyn Bouchard


Carolyn Bouchard Obituary
Carolyn was born on January 9, 1957 and passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019.

Carolyn was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the St. Louis Church in Fort Kent, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carolyn may be made to the UMFK Foundation, 23 University Drive, Fort Kent, ME 04743 ( https://www.umfk.edu/alumni/giving/ ), the Jefferson Cary Foundation, 163 Van Buren Rd, Caribou, ME 04736 ( https://www.carymedicalcenter.org/about-cary/jefferson-cary-foundation/giving/ ), or a special .
