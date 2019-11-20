Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Parish of the Precious Blood Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Caribou, ME
Carroll E. Steeves


1937 - 2019
Carroll E. Steeves Obituary
Carroll was born on September 10, 1937 and passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019.

He was a 1956 graduate of Caribou High School and was employed as a shift supervisor at American Kitchen Foods, Johnson Products, McCain Foods and Cyr Foods.

Carroll was a devoted communicant of Holy Rosary Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 11 am, Friday, November 22, 2019 from the Parish of the Precious Blood Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Caribou.
