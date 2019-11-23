|
Carroll was born on September 12, 1920 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Carroll graduated from Gardiner High School in 1938.
They married in Alabama, August 18, 1943 as Carroll, U.S. Army, stationed in Tennessee, was preparing to ship off to Scotland and the invasion of Normandy.
A lifelong NY Yankee loyalist, the football Giants in the 50's, to the Patriots for the last 30 years, were must viewing. A service with military honors will be held Tuesday, November 26th at Noon at the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Mount Vernon Avenue, Augusta, Me.
Carroll's family sincerely thank the staff at Va Togus Springs Hospice, Julie, 3 North, Pastor Arthur and Cynthia Johnson and Riverview Congregation, Hayford Heights neighbors and home care aides Connie, Pat and Stephanie.
There will be no visiting hours.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may make a donation in Carroll's memory to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, 10 Pethaven Lane, Augusta, Me. 04330.