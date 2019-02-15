|
Charles was born on September 14, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.
Charles was a resident of Dexter, Maine at the time of passing.
Charlie graduated from Dexter Regional High School and worked at shoe factories, retiring from San Antonio Shoe Company.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 11 th , at St. Anne's Church, Dexter. Committal services will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, where Charlie and his brother and best friend, Fernand, will be laid to rest together.