Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Church
Dexter, ME
Charles Auguste Busque Obituary
Charles was born on September 14, 1938 and passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019.

Charles was a resident of Dexter, Maine at the time of passing.

Charlie graduated from Dexter Regional High School and worked at shoe factories, retiring from San Antonio Shoe Company.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Saturday, May 11 th , at St. Anne's Church, Dexter. Committal services will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Dexter, where Charlie and his brother and best friend, Fernand, will be laid to rest together.
