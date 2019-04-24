Home

Charles Watson Obituary
Charles was born on September 19, 1938 and passed away in April 2019.

Charles was a resident of Kennebunkport, Maine at the time of passing.

Charles was born September 19, 1938 in Portland, the son of Earle Wheeler and Maybelle Louise Salisbury Watson, and is a graduate of Portland High School.

He served briefly in the US Army before returning to work with his parents at their restaurant, the former Watson's Restaurant on Sea Road.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses.
