Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Chelsea N. Thompson

Chelsea N. Thompson Obituary
Chelsea was born on October 28, 1988 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Chelsea was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 2007.

At the family's request, private burial will be held at a later date.

To view Chelsea's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those who wish may make contributions in Chelsea's memory to; Animal Refugee League, PO Box 336, Westbrook, ME 04092.
