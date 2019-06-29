|
|
Chelsea was born on October 28, 1988 and passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019.
Chelsea was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
She graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 2007.
At the family's request, private burial will be held at a later date.
To view Chelsea's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make contributions in Chelsea's memory to; Animal Refugee League, PO Box 336, Westbrook, ME 04092.