Hope Memorial Chapel
480 Elm St
Biddeford, ME 04005
(207) 282-6300
Claire A. Racine

Claire A. Racine Obituary
Claire was born on July 22, 1922 and passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

She was educated locally, attending St. Joseph High school in Biddeford and graduating as part of the class of 1940.

Visitation from 10:00 am to 10:30 am on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, ME. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Church in Biddeford, Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis TN 38101-9908 Tel: 1-800-805-5856 Web: .
