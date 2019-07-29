Home

Jordan-Fernald Funeral Home
1139 Main Street
Mount Desert, ME 04660
(207) 2443183
Claire Getchell Obituary
Claire was born on August 12, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She graduated from Stoughton High School.

Claire was born on August 12, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

She graduated from Stoughton High School.

Contributions in Claire's memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, 231 Main St. Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
