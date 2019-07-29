|
|
Claire was born on August 12, 1947 and passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She graduated from Stoughton High School.
Contributions in Claire's memory may be made to St. Joseph Church, 231 Main St. Ellsworth 04605 Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 113 Franklin St. Ellsworth Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com