Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
(207) 943-2231
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Lary Funeral Home Inc
31 Elm St
Milo, ME 04463
View Map
Clarence D. Rollins


1928 - 2019
Clarence D. Rollins Obituary
Clarence was born on April 8, 1928 and passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Clarence was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Clarence was a U.S. Army veteran, retiring after 27 years of service.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Monday, July 15, 2019, from 11am until time of a funeral service at 12:00 noon, with Pastor Stephen Dean officiating, at the Lary Funeral Home, Milo. Masonic prayers will be said at the end of the service. Burial with military honors will be held after the service in Pine Tree Cemetery, Brownville Jct.
