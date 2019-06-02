|
Clifford was born on July 30, 1959 and passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
Clifford was a resident of Van Buren, Maine at the time of passing.
Cliff enlisted with the US Army.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cliff's family to assist in offsetting funeral expenses.