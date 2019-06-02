Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Deschaine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford A. Deschaine

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clifford A. Deschaine Obituary
Clifford was born on July 30, 1959 and passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Clifford was a resident of Van Buren, Maine at the time of passing.

Cliff enlisted with the US Army.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Bruno-St. Remi Catholic Church. Lajoie Funeral Home, Inc 118 High Street Van Buren, Maine 04785 St. Bruno-St. Remi Church 174 Main St. Van Buren, ME 04785 Express your condolences with gifts sent to Clifford's memorial service View & Sign.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cliff's family to assist in offsetting funeral expenses.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now