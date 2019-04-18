Home

Clowes Lee Brown

Clowes Lee Brown Obituary
Clowes was born on September 14, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.

Clowes was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Clowes worked as a self employed logger for many years after serving our nation in the United States Air Force.

Family and friends may visit 6-8PM Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Lary Funeral Home Greenville Chapel, 281 Pritham Avenue, Greenville, where a memorial service will be held 3PM Tuesday, April 23. A committal service with military honors will be later in the spring at the family lot in Lake Road Cemetery, Monson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Monson Historical Society, P.O. Box 308, Monson, ME 04464.
