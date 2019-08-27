|
|
Constance was born on September 13, 1935 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Mrs. Couverette attended Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Michael's parish.
Donations can be made to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME, 04102. Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 | 2:00pm - 4:00pm Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 2:00pm - 4:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Second Visitation Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 | 6:00pm - 8:00pm Wednesday, August 28th, 2019 6:00pm - 8:00pm Plummer Funeral Home 16 Pleasant Street Augusta, ME 04330 Thursday, August 29th, 2019 | 11:00am Thursday, August 29th, 2019 11:00am St. Augustine Catholic Church 1 Kendall Street Augusta, ME 04330 Hallowell Cemetery Water Street HALLOWELL, ME 04347 Private Condolence Private Condolence HS Heartfelt Sympathies Store Posted Aug 26, 2019 03:51pm Fred and family, we are holding you in our thoughts and prayers.