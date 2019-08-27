Home

Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
(207) 622-9311
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Plummer Funeral Home Inc
16 Pleasant St
Augusta, ME 04330
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Northern Avenue
Augusta, ME
Constance Couverette

Constance Couverette Obituary
Constance was born on September 13, 1935 and passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.

Mrs. Couverette attended Cony High School and was a communicant of St. Michael's parish.

Donations can be made to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, 22 Bramhall St., Portland, ME, 04102.
