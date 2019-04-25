|
Corinne was born on February 22, 1927 and passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Corinne was a resident of Texas at the time of passing.
Corinne received her R.N. from Sisters of Charity, St. Vincent de Paul in Waterville, ME and took her nurse anesthetist training at Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Messalonskee, P.O. Box 532, Oakland, ME 04963 which is dedicated to the preservation of Messalonskee Lake (where Corinne once had a summer camp) and its ecosystem.