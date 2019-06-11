|
|
Cynthia was born on January 26, 1947 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.
Cynthia was a resident of Texas at the time of passing.
Eventually, Cindy's father married Martha Orner, who filled the role as Cindy's mom.
Avidly devoted to lifelong learning, Cindy was a member of the National Honor Society at York Suburban High School (York, PA) where she graduated in 1965.
The funeral service, presided over by Reverend Kim Shrader, will be held at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 - 1:00 pm prior to the service. Committal will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Oakland, ME.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benton Falls Congregational Church, care of Dawnella Sheehan, 274 Bellsqueeze Road, Benton Maine 04901.