Home

POWERED BY

Services
LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD
107 MAIN ST
Fairfield, ME 04937-1528
(207) 453-6049
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Winslow Congregational Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Winslow Congregational Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Lepley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Ness Lepley

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cynthia Ness Lepley Obituary
Cynthia was born on January 26, 1947 and passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Cynthia was a resident of Texas at the time of passing.

Eventually, Cindy's father married Martha Orner, who filled the role as Cindy's mom.



Avidly devoted to lifelong learning, Cindy was a member of the National Honor Society at York Suburban High School (York, PA) where she graduated in 1965.

The funeral service, presided over by Reverend Kim Shrader, will be held at 1:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 - 1:00 pm prior to the service. Committal will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Oakland, ME.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Benton Falls Congregational Church, care of Dawnella Sheehan, 274 Bellsqueeze Road, Benton Maine 04901.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now