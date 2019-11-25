|
|
Dale was born on January 18, 1938 and passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.
He served in the US Army as an Army Reservist and was a long-time member of the Ashland Rotary Club, receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.
In honor of Dale's wishes, private services will held at a later date with his immediate family. Arrangements were a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland, ME 04732.
If desired, contributions may be made in Dale's memory to: Aroostook House of Comfort, 18 Green Hill Dr./P.O. Box 867, Presque Isle, ME 04769.