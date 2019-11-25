Home

Lajoie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Llc
114 10Th Ave
Madawaska, ME 04756
(207) 728-4333
Dale R. Barker

Dale R. Barker Obituary
Dale was born on January 18, 1938 and passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019.

He served in the US Army as an Army Reservist and was a long-time member of the Ashland Rotary Club, receiving the Paul Harris Fellowship Award.

In honor of Dale's wishes, private services will held at a later date with his immediate family. Arrangements were a service of Lajoie Funeral Home, 114 Exchange St./PO Box 39, Ashland, ME 04732.

If desired, contributions may be made in Dale's memory to: Aroostook House of Comfort, 18 Green Hill Dr./P.O. Box 867, Presque Isle, ME 04769.
