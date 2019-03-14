Home

Dale S. Pelletier

Dale S. Pelletier Obituary
Dale was born on October 1, 1944 and passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Dale was a resident of Milton, New Hampshire at the time of passing.

Dale was a Merchant Marine.

1 sister, Brenda O'Leary 1 brother, Dennis Pelletier 8 grandchildren 6 great grandchildren A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Milton Mills Cemetery, New Hampshire in the spring. Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Joseph's Church at 10:00 AM on March 18, 2019.
