|
|
Dale was born on October 3, 1947 and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.
Dale was a resident of Ripley, Maine at the time of passing.
He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1966.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main Street, Dexter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Ripley United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Dean officiating.. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale's life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tri-County Technical Center Dacano Fund.