Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crosby & Neal , Greenville Chapel - Greenville
281 Pritham Avenue
Greenville, ME 04441
207-695-0303
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Crosby & Neal , Greenville Chapel - Greenville
281 Pritham Avenue
Greenville, ME 04441
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Ripley United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Gerald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Wayne Gerald


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dale Wayne Gerald Obituary
Dale was born on October 3, 1947 and passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

Dale was a resident of Ripley, Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated from Skowhegan High School in 1966.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crosby & Neal, 61 Main Street, Dexter. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Ripley United Methodist Church with Pastor Stephen Dean officiating.. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Dale's life.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Tri-County Technical Center Dacano Fund.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.