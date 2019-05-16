Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Memorial service
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dan's home
Sanford, ME
Daniel Goodson Obituary
Daniel passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Daniel was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Daniel graduated from Kennebunk High School with honors in 1980, while in high school, Dan worked for the family business, Goodson's Getty on Main Street in Kennebunk and continued to enjoy his time there after high school.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the family members to purchase Legos to be donated to the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital in Daniel's memory . Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
