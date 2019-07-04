|
Daniel was born on January 26, 1964 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Daniel was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He was a graduate of Biddeford High School and St. Anselm College, held a Masters in Social Work from the University of New England, and was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth.
To view Dan's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make donations in Dan's memory to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 US Rte One, Suite 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.