Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Alban's Episcopal Church
885 Shore Road
Cape Elizabeth, ME
View Map
Daniel J. Conley


1964 - 2019
Daniel J. Conley Obituary
Daniel was born on January 26, 1964 and passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Daniel was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He was a graduate of Biddeford High School and St. Anselm College, held a Masters in Social Work from the University of New England, and was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 pm at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth.

To view Dan's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those who wish may make donations in Dan's memory to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 180 US Rte One, Suite 1, Scarborough, ME 04074.
