Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheeler Funeral Home - Oakland
26 Church Street
Oakland, ME 04963
(207) 465-3011
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Danforth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Wallace Danforth


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Wallace Danforth Obituary
Danny was born on September 22, 1957 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

At Danny's request, there will be no memorial service and his ashes, which are being stored, also at his request, in a Folger's Coffee can, will be scattered on a future date.

Danny strongly believed that "No Child Should Go Hungry in Our Community, Our State or Our Country!" He has requested that donations be made to the Mt Vernon Elementary School's Backpack/Lunch Program 1507 North Road, Mount Vernon, ME 04352 or the James H. Bean School's Backpack/Lunch Program c/o Erica St. Peter, 2896 Middle Road, Sidney, ME 04330.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now