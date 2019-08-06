|
|
Danny was born on September 22, 1957 and passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.
At Danny's request, there will be no memorial service and his ashes, which are being stored, also at his request, in a Folger's Coffee can, will be scattered on a future date.
Danny strongly believed that "No Child Should Go Hungry in Our Community, Our State or Our Country!" He has requested that donations be made to the Mt Vernon Elementary School's Backpack/Lunch Program 1507 North Road, Mount Vernon, ME 04352 or the James H. Bean School's Backpack/Lunch Program c/o Erica St. Peter, 2896 Middle Road, Sidney, ME 04330.