Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
207-773-6511
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland, ME 04106
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Memorial Park
South Portland., ME
David Lewis Mishkin Obituary
David was born on September 2, 1943 and passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

David was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

He graduated from White Plains High School Class of 1961.

Following high school, David enlisted in the United States Army.

A Funeral Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 3PM. Interment will be held on Monday, July 1 at 10AM at Highland Memorial Park, South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a or the South Portland Historical Society, 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, Maine 04106.
