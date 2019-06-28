|
David was born on September 2, 1943 and passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
David was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
He graduated from White Plains High School Class of 1961.
Following high school, David enlisted in the United States Army.
A Funeral Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 3PM. Interment will be held on Monday, July 1 at 10AM at Highland Memorial Park, South Portland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a or the South Portland Historical Society, 55 Bug Light Park, South Portland, Maine 04106.