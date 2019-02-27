|
|
David was born on May 12, 1957 and passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019.
David was a resident of Fort Kent, Maine at the time of passing.
He attended school in Fort Kent, graduated from Community High School in 1975, and received his B.A. in Business Administration from Husson College.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 am on May 25, 2019 at the St. Louis Church in Fort Kent. In keeping with Dave's wishes there will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dave's memory may be made to the Arc of South Norfolk, 789 Clapboardtree Street, Westwood, MA 02090, which is an organization which provides support to people with developmental disabilities, including autism, or to the UMFK Foundation, Reno Ouellette Family Scholarship, 23 University Drive, Fort Kent, Maine 04743.