LAWRY BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME - FAIRFIELD
107 MAIN ST
Fairfield, ME 04937-1528
(207) 453-6049
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Benjamin Berry Legion Hall
Unity, ME
View Map
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Mt. Vernon Road
Augusta, ME
View Map
David Paul Stewart


1946 - 2019
David Paul Stewart Obituary
David was born on August 12, 1946 and passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

David was a resident of Texas at the time of passing.

David attended schools in East Thorndike and Brooks, Maine.

David served in the Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Germany.

Burial with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. on August 12 at Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery on the Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the surviving spouse or American Legion, Benjamin Berry Post #50, Unity, Maine 04988.
