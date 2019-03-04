|
|
Diane passed away in February 2019.
Diane was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.
Patrick Alexander Doiron Hilda R. Card Edyth Louise (Kummerle) Smith Weston G. Kolsti James Stewart Chard Mary Watson Lemieux John Mesich Susan J. North Shirley Elizabeth Chase William "Bill" John Waite Donald Lee Husman Say It With Flowers Fresh flowers delivered from a local florist We are Specialists in Cremation, Memorial Event, Green Burial, Contemporary Ceremony and Traditional Funeral planning . Our dedicated staff shares over 160 years of experience providing meaningful burial and cremation services.