Diane was born on August 17, 1943 and passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Diane was born August 17, 1943 in Lynn, ... Diane was born August 17, 1943 in Lynn, MA, the daughter of Amedee Joseph and Irone Maire Dumont LeBlanc, and is a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School in Topsfield, MA, attended Salem Commercial Business School in Salem, MA and North Shore Community College, earning her associates degree in business.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 51 US Route One, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to the , One Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste. 300, Topsham, ME 04086.