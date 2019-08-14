Home

Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Hope Cemetery
1 Barnard Lane
Kennebunk, ME
Diane Jack


1943 - 2019
Diane Jack Obituary
Diane was born on August 17, 1943 and passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Diane was born August 17, 1943 in Lynn, ... Diane was born August 17, 1943 in Lynn, MA, the daughter of Amedee Joseph and Irone Maire Dumont LeBlanc, and is a graduate of Masconomet Regional High School in Topsfield, MA, attended Salem Commercial Business School in Salem, MA and North Shore Community College, earning her associates degree in business.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , 51 US Route One, Suite M, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to the , One Bowdoin Mill Island, Ste. 300, Topsham, ME 04086.
