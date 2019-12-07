Home

Donald Graham Hale

Donald Graham Hale Obituary
Donald was born on October 21, 1929 and passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

He graduated from Portland High School and Gorham State Teachers College where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Arts and his teaching credentials.

Don was immediately drafted into the Ordnance Corps of the Army and sent to Alaska.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his honor may be sent to the St. Andrews Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 202, West Boothbay Harbor, Maine 04575.
