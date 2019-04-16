Home

Bowers Funeral Home
10 Water Street
Houlton, ME 04730-2105
207-532-3333
Donald Perfitt Obituary
Donald passed away in April 2019.

Donald was a resident of Maine at the time of passing.

Donald F. Perfitt, 1933 - 2019. Date of Birth Thursday, March 2nd, 1933. Died Saturday, April 13th, 2019. Visitation Friday, April 19th, 2019 5:00pm - 7:00pm at Bowers Funeral Home - Houlton, 10 Water Street, Houlton, ME 04730. A private graveside funeral service will be held at the families convenience.
