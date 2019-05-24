Home

Donna was born on December 13, 1940 and passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Donna was a resident of Wells, Maine at the time of passing.

A graduate of Windber High School, she furthered her education by receiving her undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State, her Physical Therapy degree from The Mayo Clinic, and her Master's Degree from University of Southern Maine.

Should friends desire, memorial donations may be made to the Friends of Wells Library, PO Box 1022, Wells, ME 04090, or to the , 51 US-1 # M, Scarborough, ME 04074.
