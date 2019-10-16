|
|
Donna was born on March 19, 1951 and passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
She grew up in Phippsburg graduating from Morse High School, class of 1970.
Burial will take place following the service at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com Visitation at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on October 18, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, at Donna's request, if you would like to make a donation in her memory, please forward those to: Phippsburg Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 83, Phippsburg, Maine 04562 Visiting hours will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 12:00 - 2:00pm at the David E. Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath.