Donna L. Zagrodnik

Donna L. Zagrodnik Obituary
Donna was born on July 1, 1948 and passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Donna was a resident of Forest Circle, Maine at the time of passing.

The family moved to many locations in Maine and Massachusetts including Hawaii, in 1961 the family moved to Cape Elizabeth were Donna graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School in the class of 1967.

Private services and burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth.

To view Donna's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com



Those who wish may make contributions in Donna's memory to: Kidney Foundation of Maine, 470 Forest Ave., Suite 302, Portland, ME 04101.
