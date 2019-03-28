Home

Donna Marie Haynes Caverly

Donna Marie Haynes Caverly Obituary
Donna was born on June 27, 1953 and passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

Donna was a resident of Clinton, Maine at the time of passing.

She graduated from Tully Central School in 1971, SUNY Delhi in 1973, and Cornell University in 1975.

A funeral service will be held at the Fairfield United Methodist Church, 37 Skowhegan Road, Fairfield, Maine on Sunday, March 24, at 3:00 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lawrence Band Boosters at PO Box 192, Shawmut, ME 04975, for the Donna H. Caverly Memorial Scholarship Fund.
